PK Sasi's victory a prestige issue for Congress in Ottapalam, says VD Satheesan

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan said the victory of independent candidate PK Sasi in Ottapalam was a "prestige issue" for the Congress, throwing the party’s full weight behind the Communist Party of India (Marxist) rebel ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections.

Addressing the United Democratic Front (UDF) election convention on Wednesday, March 26, Satheesan expressed confidence that Sasi would lead from the front in Ottapalam after the coalition's expected victory. While Sasi is contesting under the 'Coconut Grove' symbol, Satheesan urged voters to treat him as a candidate representing the Congress 'Hand' symbol.

Sasi, a former CPI(M) MLA from Palakkad district, was expelled from the party in the first week of March after he participated in a convention of party dissidents in Palakkad and sharply criticised the district leadership. The CPI(M) state leadership, which was holding its State Committee meeting at the time, announced his expulsion from primary membership within an hour of the convention.

Sasi had been at odds with the party leadership since he was denied a second term in the 2021 Assembly elections. Though the party later accommodated him by appointing him chairman of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation, he resigned from the post ahead of the elections.

Sasi was suspended from the party in 2018 following allegations of sexual harassment against him by a woman member of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M).

At Wednesday's convention, Sasi referred to Satheesan as a "Prince of Stance," saying he had closely followed the Opposition leader's interventions in the Assembly even while he was in the ruling party.

Satheesan said the UDF would win over 100 seats in the upcoming polls on April 9.

Palakkad, which has 12 Assembly constituencies, has been a strong CPM bastion. The party won 10 of the 12 seats in 2021 but suffered reverses in the December local body polls amid growing internal dissent.