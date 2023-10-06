Pioneering trade unionist, Kerala CPI(M) leader Anathallavattom Anandan dies at 86

Veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and pioneering trade unionist Anathalavattom Anandan, 86, passed away at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College on Thursday, October 5, where he was undergoing treatment for age-related issues. President of Kerala’s Centre for Indian Trade Union (CITU), Anandan was one of the leaders who have always been at the forefront to defend the CPI(M) at all times – whenever the party had to face allegations or political attacks of any kind.

He was best known for his soft demeanor and pleasing manners. Anandan, who started as a coir worker, rose through the ranks of the trade union, through his exemplary organising skills, to become one of the top most leaders of the union. During the Emergency period, Anandan was arrested and jailed.

Even when plagued by health-related issues, Anandan would appear for media debates and address public events whenever the party was under attack. He ensured that he put up a strong defense of the party.