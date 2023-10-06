Pioneering trade unionist, Kerala CPI(M) leader Anathallavattom Anandan dies at 86

Veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and pioneering trade unionist Anathalavattom Anandan, 86, passed away at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College on Thursday, October 5, where he was undergoing treatment for age-related issues. President of Kerala’s Centre for Indian Trade Union (CITU), Anandan was one of the leaders who have always been at the forefront to defend the CPI(M) at all times – whenever the party had to face allegations or political attacks of any kind.
He was best known for his soft demeanor and pleasing manners. Anandan, who started as a coir worker, rose through the ranks of the trade union, through his exemplary organising skills, to become one of the top most leaders of the union. During the Emergency period, Anandan was arrested and jailed.
Even when plagued by health-related issues, Anandan would appear for media debates and address public events whenever the party was under attack. He ensured that he put up a strong defense of the party.
Though he had many illnesses he would appear in all public platforms and the media at all times when the party was under attack and to make a strong defense and counter-attack.
The state CPI-M will now announce when the last rites of the departed leader would be held as many of the top leaders are away touring the various parts of the state.
“As an accomplished legislator, ideologue, orator and organizer, his contributions are unparalleled. He paid particular attention to the unity of the workers and the people on the side of secularism against casteism.As a member of the CPI(M) State Secretariat and holding various other responsibilities, he played an invaluable role in strengthening the party and increasing its acceptance among the people. His role in clarifying ideas and building the party by fighting against policy changes during the formation phase of CPI(M) is unforgettable,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said .
Anandan rose as an active leader by getting involved in coir workers' strikes for wages since 1954.Later he was Chairman of the Coir Apex Board.
“At all times when the communist movement was under attack, Anathalavattam actively intervened to convey the correct position of the party to the people and to convince the general public. The general society of Kerala as a whole and the left wing movement and the trade union movement in particular have suffered a heavy loss due to the demise of Comrade. Tributes are paid to those memories,” Pinarayi Vijayan said.