Pinarayi Vijayan writes to MP CM over arrest of Malayali priest on ‘conversion’ charges

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday, November 6 wrote a letter to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav regarding the arrest of a Malayali priest reportedly over religious conversion. The priest, identified as Father Godwin (50), a native of Malayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram, serves under the Church of South India (CSI). He was detained in MP’s Jhabua district.

Pinarayi Vijayan’s letter requests Mohan Yadav to ensure that Father Godwin is not subjected to any form of harassment. “I have been informed that he has been engaged in many charitable activities in Madhya Pradesh. I request you to kindly look into the matter personally and ensure that Father Godwin is not subjected to any harassment and that there is no arbitrary action by any officials,” the letter stated .

According to reports, Father Godwin has been involved in charitable work in Madhya Pradesh for the past 12 years. He was arrested by the Ratlam police on October 25 and has been lodged in Ratlam jail.

TT Praveen, CSI secretary, told the Indian Express that the allegation related to religious conversion is baseless. “I had spoken to Godwin, and he does not know why he was arrested,” Praveen stated. IE also quoted church sources saying that Father Godwin was later granted bail.