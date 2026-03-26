Pinarayi Vijayan slams Rahul Gandhi, says he can’t match even local leaders

Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Congress and its leader have historically functioned as the “B-team of the BJP", even as he dismissed charges of a “Communist Janata Party" i.e. a purported CPI(M)-BJP nexus in the state.

Responding to LoP Rahul Gandhi’s allegation of an “unholy alliance” between the BJP and CPI(M) in Kerala, CM Vijayan said it was in fact the Congress that had consistently adopted positions enabling the BJP’s rise in several states.

He accused the party of weakening broader anti-BJP coalitions and fragmenting Opposition unity at critical junctures and slammed Rahul Gandhi saying he can’t match even local leaders.

"Rahul Gandhi is an all-India leader, but he doesn't even have the practical knowledge of an ordinary local leader or worker,” CM Vijayan said, adding that he had failed to learn from repeated political setbacks.

"It is impossible to understand how a leader viewed by Congressmen as universally respected can stoop to this level," he added. According to him, Rahul Gandhi’s political approach has often ended up benefiting the BJP across states.

The Chief Minister pointed to developments in Delhi, noting that while the BJP has pursued Opposition leaders through legal cases, LoP Rahul Gandhi had questioned when a minister in Arvind Kejriwal’s Cabinet was taken into custody, why was Kejriwal not arrested.

However, when courts later cleared Kejriwal, the episode proved embarrassing not just for the BJP but also for Rahul Gandhi, said CM Vijayan.

He further alleged that in the Delhi elections, the Congress failed to adopt a position aimed at preventing a BJP victory, instead targeting the Aam Aadmi Party, which had a stronger chance electorally.

A similar pattern, he said, was evident in Haryana, where Congress opposition to broader alliances led to a split in non-BJP votes, ultimately benefiting the BJP.

Vijayan’s remarks came in response to Rahul Gandhi’s virtual address from Delhi to a Congress-led UDF rally in Kozhikode on Wednesday night.

In his speech, LoP Rahul accused CM Vijayan of maintaining a “soft” stance towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he was receiving benefits not extended to other non-Congress Chief Ministers.

Taking the attack further, LoP Rahul Gandhi coined the term “CJP (Communist Janata Party)", suggesting that Kerala was witnessing a tacit alignment between the CPI(M) and the BJP.

Rahul said that nearly 40 cases had been filed against him and that he had been interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate for five consecutive days, while he was being targeted constantly by the BJP. He asked why the Chief Minister of Kerala was not being targeted by the BJP and why the corruption cases against him were not progressing. It was asserted that this was clear evidence of collusion between the BJP and the LDF.

Rejecting the charge, CM Vijayan reiterated that such claims were politically-motivated, even as the war of words between the Congress and the Left escalates ahead of the Assembly polls.