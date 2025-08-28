Pinarayi Vijayan says threats by BJP can’t stop Global Ayyappa Sangamam

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) will go ahead with the Global Ayyappa Sangamam at Pampa on September 20, 2025, despite mounting criticism from the Opposition, BJP leaders and Hindu outfits. “Don’t try to threaten us — that cannot stop the program,” Chief Minister Pinarayi said on August 27, stressing that the event is a TDB initiative.

The Kerala government had formally invited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin as the chief guest of the event but media reports said he would not be attending it. Stalin conveyed to Kerala CM that ministers PK Sekarbabu and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan would take part in the Sangamam.

“Sabarimala is a model pilgrim centre in our country. It is a place beyond caste and religion. People from all religions can come there. Pilgrims there go to meet Vavar, believed to be the Muslim companion of Ayyappa. Lakhs of people are coming there. The Travancore Devaswom Board, as part of their Jubilee celebrations, decided to conduct a world Ayyappa Sangamam. It is a Devaswom Board program, not a government program,” he said.

The Global Ayyappa Sangamam would be held at Pampa, the base camp of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, on September 20, 2025, as part of the TDB’s 75th anniversary celebrations. The event is expected to draw around 3,000 delegates from across the world, including Union Ministers and chief ministers from other states.

The Chief Minister was replying to criticism by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar. In a social media post, Rajeev said: “Stalin and his useless dynast son have repeatedly insulted Hindus and referred to Hindu faith as a virus. These are deeply etched into every Hindu’s memory and will never be forgotten or forgiven. So the CPI(M) govt celebrating Ayyappa Sangamam a few months before elections is a drama and part of a ‘Fool the people’ strategy. Pinarayi must withdraw all cases, apologise to the bhakts who were jailed and seek forgiveness from Lord Ayyappa. Stalin and his useless heir Udayanidhi must also apologize to Hindus. Without this, if Stalin or Pinarayi try to misuse Ayyappa bhakts or their faith, every karyakarta of BJP will resist. Do not provoke us.”

Rajeev had also launched a blistering attack in a pressmeet on Tuesday August 26, recalling the government’s handling of the 2018 women’s entry issue at Sabarimala. “What did CPI(M) do during the Sabarimala issue? They sent believers to jail. Still people are going to court. Now they have invited Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to this Sangamam. In the last few years Stalin and his son Udayanidhi have spoken against Hindu faith. Now four months before elections, they are conducting this. It is like Hitler taking part in a celebration of Jews,” Rajeev told reporters.

Hindu organisations including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS) and Hindu Aikya Vedi (HAV) have announced their opposition to the event. In addition, M. Nandakumar, organising secretary of the Haindaveeyam Foundation, has filed a petition in the Kerala High Court, arguing that the government’s involvement is “unconstitutional as the govt has no authority to engage in non-secular religious activities.”

The Congress party opposed the Sangamam alleging that the CPI(M) is maintaining unholy ties with Sangh Parivar. “The government said whoever opposes, women entry will be implemented. Then in 2019 when they failed, they apologised. The Ayyappa Sangamam is for majority appeasement. They are laying the red carpet for Sangh Parivar. They are together now,” said Opposition leader VD Satheesan, accusing Pinarayi Vijayan of hypocrisy.