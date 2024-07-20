Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to ‘establish’ Kerala as a separate nation: BJP

Kerala BJP on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to “establish” Kerala as a “separate nation”.

“The appointment of an IAS officer as 'Foreign Secretary' in Kerala by CM Pinarayi Vijayan is a blatant overreach and a violation of the Union list of our Constitution. The LDF government has no mandate in foreign affairs. This unconstitutional move sets a dangerous precedent. Is CM@pinarayivijayan trying to establish Keralam as a separate nation?” Kerala BJP President K. Surendran wrote on X.

On Friday, senior IAS official K. Vasuki was appointed as ‘foreign secretary’ in matters concerning external cooperation.

“If things remain like this, very soon we will hear Vijayan asking for a separate Consulate and a Foreign Affairs Minister also,” Surendran added.

He said that in the larger interest of the country, the Chief Minister should immediately cancel the appointment of Vasuki as it is not in line with the national interest.

The government order dated 15th July, appointing the senior woman bureaucrat as ‘foreign secretary’ said that she would hold an additional charge on the matters connected with external cooperation.

“The officer will coordinate and cooperate in all these matters,” the order said.