‘Pinarayi must criticise Modi not Rahul’: Vadakara LS candidate Shafi Parambil to TNM

Kerala’s Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing a neck-to-neck face-off between Shafi Parambil– the Congress’s young face– and KK Shailaja, the CPI(M)’s much loved ex-health minister. In an interview, Shafi told TNM’s Sukanya Shaji that he does not underestimate any opponent and has a track record of taking on tall opponents like E Sreedharan for example, in Kerala's Assembly elections in 2022.

When asked about KK Shailaja’s complaint against him for cyber harassment, Shafi said that she is being compelled to drag his name in. “She knows me very well in the Assembly. I don’t use any unparliamentary terms in or outside of the Assembly. This is not a genuine concern from her, she is being made to take my name,” said Shafi, when TNM caught up with him mid-campaign near Mahe.

Commenting on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s constant criticism of Rahul Gandhi, Shafi also said that the CM is scared of Modi. “He should be criticising Modi, not Rahul Gandhi… he is scared of Modi…,” he said.

Watch the full interview here, where Shafi also speaks about the CPI(M)’s alleged “bomb politics”, the Congress’s abysmal representation of women in the Lok Sabha polls despite pressing for the Women’s Reservation Bill, and more.