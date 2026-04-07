Pinarayi 3.0? Kerala faces a defining political question

Kerala’s political landscape stands at a crossroads as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan faces his toughest electoral test yet, and the possibility of securing a historic third consecutive term in office.

For decades, Kerala’s politics followed a predictable rhythm, alternating between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). That pattern was disrupted in 2021 when Pinarayi led the LDF to a consecutive victory, rewriting the state’s political script.

Now, the stakes are higher. The question dominating political discourse is whether Pinarayi can achieve what no leader in Kerala has done before: win a third straight term.

Pinarayi Vijayan’s political journey began in Kannur, a district known for its intense political culture. Rising through student politics and party ranks, he entered the Assembly in the 1970s. However, his real influence emerged within the Communist Party of India (Marxist), where he served as Kerala state secretary from 1998 for nearly two decades. It was during this period that he built a reputation as a disciplined and organisationally strong leader.

Political observers say his leadership style marked a shift within the CPI(M), traditionally known for collective decision-making. Supporters describe him as decisive and effective, particularly in governance and crisis management. Critics, however, argue that power has become increasingly centralised, with decision-making concentrated around him.

“Both the strength and weakness of the LDF is Pinarayi Vijayan,” said political analyst MG Radhakrishnan, noting that while he is seen as a leader capable of delivering results, such a concentration of power raises concerns in a democratic setup.

Despite internal murmurs, Pinarayi’s dominance within the party remains largely unchallenged. Over time, analysts say, the distinction between the party and the leader has blurred, with the CPI(M) increasingly revolving around his leadership.

Kerala’s political cycle itself has undergone change. According to observers, the 2021 election result was shaped by multiple factors, including factionalism within the UDF and the growing presence of the BJP, which is attempting to alter the state’s traditionally bipolar political structure into a more complex, tripolar contest.

Pinarayi’s tenure has not been without controversy. Allegations surrounding cases such as SNC Lavalin, the gold smuggling controversy, and financial dealings linked to his daughter have been persistent talking points for the opposition. Internal dissent in the CPI(M) has also surfaced, with some leaders questioning what they describe as authoritarian tendencies within the party.

Critics argue that the “charisma” that helped secure the 2021 victory has been dented by these controversies. Yet supporters counter that Pinarayi’s leadership helped Kerala navigate crises, including devastating floods and the COVID-19 pandemic, reinforcing his image as an administrator who delivers under pressure.

As the election approached, the Left faced a strategic dilemma — whether to project a new generation of leaders or continue with Pinarayi Vijayan as its central figure. For now, the party appears firmly aligned behind him.

There are differing assessments of his prospects. Some analysts believe anti-incumbency and governance concerns could weigh against the LDF, while others say a third term cannot be ruled out entirely.

After nearly a decade in power, voter sentiment will be crucial. Issues such as unemployment, economic challenges, and governance will likely shape the electoral outcome.

Whether Pinarayi secures a third term or not, the upcoming election is expected to revolve significantly around his leadership.