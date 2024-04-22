PIL in Kerala HC against Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleging false info in election affidavit

Stating that they filed complaints with the Election Officer and the Chief Electoral Officer with prime facie evidence of filing false affidavit, the petitioners alleged that no action has been taken yet. “No response by the Returning Officer or the State Election Commission of India is a fraud upon the citizens of this country and takes away the level playing field for the elections,” the petitioners said.

Further, stating that Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s nomination is in ‘utter and repeated violation’ of the relevant provisions of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1950, the Conduct of Election Rules 1961, and as per the compendium given on the Election Commission of India's website, the petitioners sought the court to direct the Election Officer to pass a reasoned order on the complaint within two days.

A bench of justices VG Arun and S Manu will be hearing the case on Tuesday, April 23.

Avani Bansal and Renjith Thomas had earlier filed a complaint against Rajeev with the Returning Officer and Thiruvananthapuram collector Geromic George. They asked him to reject Rajeev’s nomination as he provided false information in his affidavit.

Rajeev, in his affidavit, had declared that he filed only Rs 680 as income tax returns in the financial year 2021-22. His affidavit also states that he owns only a single bike that was purchased in 1994 for Rs 10,000 and that his profession was “social service”. He had declared that he has movable assets worth around Rs 9 crores and immovable assets around Rs 14 crore.