Petition in Kerala HC alleges CWC appointments were based on political connections

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A writ petition has been filed before the Kerala High Court, claiming that political connections, rather than merit, were the basis for appointments to the State Child Welfare Committees (CWC), which focus on child welfare and protection. The petition was submitted by Advocate L Sam Franslin, who specialises in child care and development.

The petition alleges that individuals convicted of corruption, and members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], were appointed to both the Selection Committee and as CWC members. Additionally, the petitioner alleges that qualified candidates with ten years of work experience were excluded from these appointments.

The petitioner claims that a member of the Selection Committee has been convicted under the Prevention of Corruption Act. According to Section 27 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, individuals convicted of offences involving moral turpitude are not eligible for appointment as members of the CWC.

Additionally, the petition raises concerns about political connections influencing these appointments. It asserts that individuals appointed to represent “reputed independent NGOs” on the Selection Committee are actually affiliated with organisations associated with the CPI(M).

Furthermore, the petitioner references a judgment by the Kerala High Court, which stressed the importance of carefully selecting CWC members due to their significant role in making decisions that impact children’s welfare. The court had suggested that preference should be given to candidates with genuine, direct experience in the field.