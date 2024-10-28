PDP workers protest in Kozhikode, burn Jayarajan’s book over remarks on Madani

The recent release of CPI(M) leader P Jayarajan’s book, Keralam: Muslim Rashtreeyam, Rashtreeya Islam, has sparked controversy, especially among activists of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Released on Saturday, October 26 by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Kozhikode, the book takes a critical stance against PDP leader Abdul Nasser Madani, describing him as a figure who influenced Muslim youth in Kerala toward radicalism.

The book alleges that Madani’s speeches were instrumental in “fostering extremist thoughts,” though it acknowledges that he adopted a different approach after his arrest and subsequent imprisonment for the Coimbatore blast case. Jayarajan writes that Madani “through his emotional speeches, tried to foster extremist thoughts.” However, he asserts that “Madani changed his stance after his imprisonment, which is a matter of record and truth.”

These references have sparked backlash from the PDP, with its supporters staging protests in Kozhikode, where they burned copies of the book. PDP leaders refuted the accusations in the book, pointing out that the CPI(M) itself had previously maintained that Madani had not radicalised anyone and that CPI(M) leaders, including Pinarayi Vijayan, had even shared platforms with him. They highlighted that the PDP had supported the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the 2021 Assembly elections and again during the 2024 general elections.

Defending Jayarajan, CM Pinarayi Vijayan emphasised that an author’s opinions should be viewed independently from the party’s stance. “An author has their own perspective, which may differ from the political ideology of the movement. It is not necessary to agree with personal opinions to release a book. An opinion is an individual’s viewpoint and it should be seen as such,” he said.

The Chief Minister also took the opportunity to comment on Jamaat-e-Islami, criticising the organisation’s objectives in comparison with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). “The League and Jamaat-e-Islami should not be viewed through the same lens. Jamaat’s aim is an Islamic state, while the League is a reformist movement without alliances outside India. Jamaat has connections with extremist groups abroad and aims for Islamic universalism, unlike the League. The RSS and Jamaat are birds of the same feather. The League collaborates with these communal groups only in its anti-Communist agenda,” Vijayan remarked.