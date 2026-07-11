Patient death in Kerala govt hospital: SHRC orders probe, guard suspended

The Health Department has suspended a security guard at Neyyattinkara District General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram following the death of a 53-year-old patient who allegedly had to wait in a queue despite complaining of chest pain. The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has also taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and ordered an independent inquiry into possible lapses by hospital authorities.

Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Koottapana in Neyyattinkara, had reached the hospital at around 6.30 pm on July 9 with complaints of chest pain. According to reports , the patient's relatives alleged that security personnel did not allow him to meet the doctor without first obtaining an outpatient (OP) ticket, forcing him to wait in the queue for more than 30 minutes. He later managed to consult the doctor but collapsed and died.

The incident triggered protests at the hospital, with relatives and members of the public confronting hospital authorities, following which police were called to the premises.

Health Minister K Muraleedharan had earlier directed the District Medical Officer (DMO) to conduct an immediate inquiry into the incident. The Minister said that if a patient requiring emergency medical care had indeed been made to stand in a queue, "the staff responsible for this behaviour will be dealt with strictly." Further action would be taken based on the inquiry report, he added.

On Saturday, the Minister announced that the security guard had been suspended immediately after the patient's family lodged an official complaint. An expert team constituted by the Director of Health Services has already visited the hospital to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

The high-level panel comprises Thiruvananthapuram District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr Bindu Mohan, Additional Directors of Health Services Dr E Rajendran and Dr K Sandeep, General Medicine Consultant Dr Neema P Karthikeyan, Assistant Professor of Cardiology Dr S Priya, and District Aardram Coordinator Dr Sooraj.The Minister said that further legal and administrative action would be initiated after the committee submits its report.

Meanwhile, the State Human Rights Commission has initiated suo motu proceedings into the incident. The Commission directed the DMO to examine whether any lapses occurred on the part of the hospital authorities that may have contributed to the patient's death.

The SHRC ordered that the Deputy DMO conduct the inquiry by recording statements from the deceased's relatives, the hospital superintendent, doctors, security personnel and independent witnesses. It also directed that the patient's medical records be examined to determine the cause of death and ascertain whether negligence by any individual contributed to the incident. The Commission has sought a detailed report from the DMO and a separate report from the hospital superintendent within one month, and directed senior officials to appear before it on September 2.