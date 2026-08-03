Pathanamthitta reels under floods as Kerala rain-related death toll rises to 11

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The flood situation in Pathanamthitta remained critical on Monday, August 3, after another spell of intense overnight rain battered the district, prompting the Kerala government to step up rescue efforts and issue fresh warnings to people living along riverbanks.

Kerala Tourism Minister PC Vishnunadh said the district was facing an alarming situation after the heavy rain throughout the night. "An alarming situation is prevailing in Pathanamthitta following the heavy rain overnight," he said, adding that the government machinery was closely monitoring developments.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had warned of a high possibility of flash floods in Pathanamthitta as heavy rain caused the Pampa river and its tributaries to swell. Authorities issued repeated alerts asking residents living along the banks of the Pampa and Kakkattar rivers to move to safer places or relief camps without delay.

Pathanamthitta bore the brunt of the torrential rain that began on Friday evening and intensified through Saturday, triggering flash floods, landslips and widespread inundation across several parts of the district. The Sabarimala forest region received around 300 mm of rain, while Vadasserikkara recorded 339 mm in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning, leading to a sharp rise in river levels.

Ranni remained the worst-hit region, with large parts of the town submerged under nearly two to two-and-a-half feet of water. Floodwaters entered homes and commercial establishments within minutes, forcing many residents to move to upper floors. Several families were stranded inside their houses, while others took shelter on the upper floors of buildings at Ittiyappara as rescue teams worked to reach them.

The Disaster Management Authority and Fire and Rescue Services continued rescue operations using dinghies and coracles, while the district administration arranged additional rescue boats for flood-hit areas. As a safety measure, electricity supply was disconnected in Ranni and nearby places.

The overflowing Pampa and Manimala rivers submerged several major roads, disrupting connectivity across the district. The Arayanjilimannu causeway went under water, while flooding was reported from Kozhencherry, Cherukolpuzha and Aranmula, forcing authorities to evacuate residents from low-lying areas.

With the Pampa in severe flood, authorities cancelled the Palliyodam (snake boat) procession linked to the Aranmula Vallasadya ritual and prohibited boating in the river until further notice. The Travancore Devaswom Board also advised devotees planning to visit Sabarimala for the Niraputhari festival on August 2 and 3 to reconsider their pilgrimage due to the prevailing weather conditions.

Water levels in the Achankovil and Kakkattar rivers also crossed the danger mark, while travel to Gavi through Angamoozhi and other high-range routes was prohibited because of the risk of landslips. Despite the heavy inflow, officials said water storage in the district's major reservoirs remained within safe limits.

Across Kerala, the heavy rain over the past two days has claimed 11 lives, while six people remain missing. As of Sunday evening, 273 relief camps were functioning across the state, providing shelter to 7,674 people. Authorities said 30 houses had been completely destroyed and another 293 partially damaged in rain-related incidents. Although rain eased in many parts of the state on Sunday, the downpour intensified again during the night, prompting officials to urge people to remain vigilant as rivers continued to swell.