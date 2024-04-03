Passenger pushes TTE to death from moving train in Kerala, booked

A scuffle between a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and a passenger on a moving train in Kerala’s Thrissur district ended up in a tragedy on Tuesday, March 2. The TTE, V Vinod, died after he was pushed from the Ernakulam-Patna Express by the passenger when the train reached Velappaya near Thrissur.

The accused has been identified as Rajanikanta Ranajit, a 42-year-old migrant worker from Odisha. He was taken into custody by Thrissur railway police, who booked him under section 302 (intentional murder or causing death with knowledge) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to reports, Rajanikanta travelled on the train without a ticket. During the routine inspection, Vinod asked him to pay a fine of Rs 1000. Rajanikanth refused to do so and had an argument with Vinod. The First Information Report (FIR) stated that Vinod was standing near the door and an inebriated Rajanikanth pushed him out of the train with both his hands, with the intention to kill him. The accused was brought under control by other passengers and handed over to the Palakkad Railway Protection Force.