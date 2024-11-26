Parvathy Thiruvothu inaugurates Stand By Me, an initiative to support survivors of abuse

Building a network of support around those who go through assault makes a world of difference, like the one between life and death, reminded actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, inaugurating Stand By Me on Saturday, November 23. The initiative, which aims to support survivors of gender-based violence, has been active for a while now, not just providing emotional support but also focusing on financial stability. Through Stand By Me, survivors have been able to promote their handmade products – bags, clothes, curtains – paving the way for economic independence. Hundred percent of the proceeds go to the survivors.

The initiative was formally launched on Saturday in an online event that began with American soul singer Ben E King’s rendition of his song "Stand By Me” – When the night has come, And the land is dark, And the moon is the only light we'll see, No, I won't be afraid, Oh, I won't be afraid, Just as long as you stand, Stand by me.

Parvathy, one of the founding members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), spoke about her experience of working with women who are trying to change the system. She said that the first step is to tell the survivor that you believe in them. “Personally, I am more affected when a woman disbelieves me than when a man does. Somewhere in me, I expect men to not believe, I have known how to manage that, I am not reliant on them believing me. Even when the legal system has failed [some survivors] it means a lot when there is a collective that says we believe what you say,” Parvathy said.

The second step, she said, is pooling resources, to be able to demand the justice that survivors deserve. Before there was a collective, women, she said, were like isolated islands floating away from each other. She emphasised that this is why a collective like the WCC or Stand By Me is so important. “It is not only a network out of compassion and empathy but also to educate that you can demand space and livelihood. I want to emphasise that your demanding a livelihood based on your skillset has nothing to do with your fight for justice when you are the wronged one.”