‘Party will examine reasons for LDF defeat in Kerala’: CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby

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Stung by the Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s defeat in Kerala after a decade in power, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] on Monday, May 11, signalled a comprehensive introspection exercise, with the party leadership admitting that the electoral setback was being viewed with utmost seriousness.

The party Politburo held detailed discussions as it reviewed the Assembly election results in Kerala, Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

After the two-day meeting, CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby said the party had already completed a preliminary assessment of the results and would now launch a deeper examination to identify the reasons behind the defeat in Kerala.

"The setback in Kerala is extremely serious, and the party will examine the reasons in detail despite the government having carried out strong developmental and welfare activities," he said, underlining the leadership’s concern over the scale of the reversal.

The CPI(M) chief said the opinions of party members, supporters and well-wishers would be taken into account during the review process, adding that the party would implement necessary corrective measures and organisational reforms to strengthen itself politically.

At the same time, the CPI(M) attempted to place part of the blame on external factors.

Baby alleged that the Union government had systematically tried to financially squeeze the Kerala government during the LDF’s tenure and argued that the BJP’s emergence with three seats in the state could not be viewed lightly.

The party also launched a sharp attack on the BJP over developments in West Bengal.

Accusing the party of misusing central agencies and the Election Commission for electoral gains, Baby claimed irregularities had taken place in the SIR process in Bengal.

In a pointed political swipe, he remarked that SIR should instead be described as "Special Intensive Removal".

Meanwhile, Baby clarified that the Politburo had not discussed the question of the Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, stating that the decision would be taken by the state unit itself.

The Politburo’s unusually candid tone reflected the growing realisation within the CPI(M) that Kerala’s verdict has triggered one of the party’s most significant political setbacks in recent years, and with it, this is the first time in nearly six decades that there is not a single CPI(M) state government in the country.

Social media is flush with activity, with the view that the primary reason for the Kerala debacle is the style and functioning of Pinarayi Vijayan, who was the unquestionable Chief Minister and also had an iron grip over the party, but according to sources, the Politburo meeting did not delve into the Vijayan aspect, and all eyes are on the grassroots meeting of the party.