'Party is bigger than me': Congress breathes easy as K Sudhakaran ends Kannur revolt

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"The party is bigger than me. I am quite small when compared to it. I have decided to abide by what the party says," K Sudhakaran told media persons in New Delhi on Thursday, March 19. The statement by Sudhakaran, sitting Congress MP of Kerala’s Kannur, and a former president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), signals an end to the banner of revolt he had raised over the denial of a seat in the upcoming Assembly elections.

There were reports earlier on Thursday that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) had decided to field Sudhakaran from the Kannur Assembly constituency by reversing its earlier policy of not fielding sitting parliamentarians in the state polls.

Sudhakaran had earlier stated that he might contest as an independent candidate, following his exclusion from the candidate list. Veteran leaders AK Antony and Ramesh Chennithala intervened to break the deadlock, with Antony holding direct discussions with Sudhakaran and urging him against any steps that could damage the coalition's prospects.

Sudhakaran had travelled to Delhi two days ago to press his case. Marathon discussions had initially failed to resolve the standoff, with the High Command holding firm on its no-MP rule. Following Thursday's announcement, Sudhakaran cancelled a scheduled press conference on Thursday, March 19.

TO Mohanan, the former Kannur Corporation Mayor, who had already been named the UDF's official candidate for the constituency, will now be replaced.

Attingal MP Adoor Prakash too had approached the High Command, arguing that the relaxation of eligibility criteria for Sudhakaran should apply equally to him. Prakash has warned that any adverse electoral outcome in the Konni region would be the central leadership's responsibility.

With nominations closing on March 23, the Congress leadership was under pressure to finalise its list for the 140-member Kerala Assembly while managing growing discontent among other sitting MPs seeking to contest the state polls.