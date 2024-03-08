‘Party comes first’: TN Prathapan reacts to reports of Muraleedharan contesting from Thrissur

A day after former Kerala Chief Minister and Congress stalwart K Karunakaran’s daughter Padmaja Venugopal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, reports have emerged that the Congress has decided to reshuffle their candidate list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party is likely to nominate K Muraleedharan, Padmaja’s brother and sitting MP from the Vadakara constituency, to contest from Thrissur, where he would be up against BJP’s Suresh Gopi and LDF’s VS Sunil Kumar.

Muraleedharan was initially slated to run from the Vadakara constituency while TN Prathapan was believed to be the party’s candidate from Thrissur, but political observers view Muraleedharan’s shift to Thrissur as a shrewd move to resist the BJP.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Palakkad, Shafi Parambil, is slated to contest from the Vadakara constituency. There are also reports that Kalpetta MLA T Siddique’s name too is doing the rounds as the party’s candidate to contest from Vadakara, since the party is looking for a Muslim representation in the constituency.