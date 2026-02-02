Parole row sparks uproar in Kerala Assembly, Oppn walks out

The Kerala Assembly witnessed high drama on Monday after Speaker A.N. Shamseer denied permission to move an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on the alleged liberal grant of parole to convicted criminals with links to CPI(M).

The ruling triggered protests by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), culminating in a boycott of the day's proceedings led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) V.D. Satheesan.

The adjournment motion was moved by K.K. Rema, MLA and widow of slain CPI(M) rebel leader T.P. Chandrasekharan. Rema sought a debate on what the opposition described as the government’s selective and arbitrary use of parole provisions, particularly in cases involving convicts linked to the ruling party.

The Speaker rejected the notice, stating that the matter did not warrant an adjournment discussion.

Intervening in the issue was State Parliamentary Affairs Minister M.B. Rajesh, who said there is no urgency that demands leave for an adjournment motion, and the same can be raised as a submission.

Following the denial, the opposition members raised slogans inside the House, accusing the government of shielding criminals.

As the din intensified, Satheesan stood up to express the opposition’s strong objection, accusing the government of stifling debate on an issue of public importance.

He then led UDF legislators out of the House in protest.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, K.K. Rema said the convicts in the T.P. Chandrasekharan murder case had together availed themselves of more than 1,000 days of parole so far.

She alleged that the repeated grant of parole had undermined the spirit of justice and caused deep distress to the victim’s family.

“Those convicted for a brutal political murder are being treated with extraordinary leniency,” she said.

Satheesan alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan government was “exceptionally liberal” in granting parole to the killers of Chandrasekharan.

He claimed that the Chief Minister was unwilling to rein in the practice as he was “afraid of those elements”, an allegation strongly contested by the ruling front.

The government, however, maintained that parole was granted strictly in accordance with existing rules and procedures.