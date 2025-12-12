Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil resurfaces after evading police in rape cases

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



Expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil who had been absconding following a rape case, made his public appearance on Thursday, December 11, while casting his vote in the local body elections. The Palakkad legislator came to vote at St. Sebastian’s School in Kunnathurmedu at around 4.45 pm, accompanied by a small group of supporters.

After casting his vote, he briefly addressed reporters, saying, “Everything is before the court now. Let the court decide.” He left the premises immediately after.

Rahul had been absconding since the first First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him on November 28. He was booked under charges of rape and causing miscarriage without consent.

Later, on December 3, another FIR was registered against him based on a second rape allegation. According to case records, the police recorded the formal statement of the second complainant on December 8 before Additional Inspector General (AIG) G Poonkuzhali.

On December 2, the 23-year-old woman had sent an email alleging that Rahul raped her after promising marriage. The email was addressed to Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph, as well as the national leadership of the Congress. Sunny Joseph forwarded the complaint to the state police chief.

Meanwhile, on December 10, the Thiruvananthapuram Principal Sessions Court granted Rahul anticipatory bail with stringent conditions in the second sexual assault case. The order requires him to appear before the investigating officer every Monday between 10 am and 11 am, cooperate with the probe, and be released on bail immediately if arrested in connection with the second case.

Separately, the Kerala High Court had earlier directed that he should not be arrested in the first case until his bail plea is finally heard on December 15.

The Congress initially suspended him and later expelled him as the allegations and subsequent police search intensified.

With IANS inputs