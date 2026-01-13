Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil remanded to SIT custody in third rape case

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Thiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday, January 13, granted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) three days’ custody of Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil for further interrogation in connection with the third rape complaint filed against him.

Rahul had earlier been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by the Pathanamthitta District Magistrate Court on January 11. The SIT moved the Thiruvalla court on January 12, requesting custody to conduct detailed questioning and recover crucial evidence.

The court approved the prosecution’s plea, noting the need for the investigation team to trace digital devices and examine electronic evidence linked to the case. The prosecution argued that custodial interrogation was necessary to collect additional electronic and circumstantial evidence and to clarify inconsistencies in previously recorded statements.

Rahul’s bail application is scheduled to be considered on January 16.

This is the third rape case registered against him. While he had secured anticipatory bail in two similar cases earlier, police arrested him around midnight on January 10 in the current case.

The investigation gained momentum as the complainant arrived in Kerala from Canada on January 13. Police sources said that her presence would be crucial for further questioning and for corroborating evidence gathered so far. Her statement is expected to play a significant role in the next phase of the probe, particularly as investigators work to strengthen the prosecution’s case ahead of the bail hearing.

Tension prevailed outside the court as activists from the youth wings of the BJP and CPI(M) gathered and raised slogans against Mamkootathil. Police deployed additional personnel to prevent clashes and maintain law and order, keeping rival groups apart.

Following the allegations, the Congress expelled Mamkootathil from the party. Opposition parties have intensified their criticism, accusing the Congress of moral hypocrisy and demanding swift and transparent action.

(With IANS inputs)