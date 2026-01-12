Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil remanded to judicial custody in rape case

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by the Pathanamthitta District Magistrate Court on Sunday, January 11 in connection with a rape complaint. On January 12, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) approached the Thiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate seeking Rahul's custody for further interrogation.

During his transfer to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital for a mandatory medical examination on Sunday, tense scenes unfolded as youth wing activists staged protests. Members of DYFI and BJYM gathered at the hospital premises, raising slogans and accusing the MLA of receiving political protection despite facing serious allegations.

The protesters surrounded the police vehicle on its arrival, demanding strict legal action and questioning why repeated complaints against Rahul had not led to decisive measures earlier. The situation escalated briefly, leading to scuffles between the protesters and the police, after which security was tightened.

The MLA was arrested in the wee hours of Sunday by the State Crime Branch following a complaint received via email. Acting on the directions of the Special Investigation Team, a police team took him into custody from a hotel in Palakkad around 12.30 am.

Police officers, including women personnel, reached the hotel and secured the premises before proceeding to the room where Rahul was staying alone. After initial hesitation, he opened the door and cooperated with the arrest. The police later seized electronic devices as part of the investigation.

Following his arrest, Rahul was brought to the Pathanamthitta AR Camp, where the formal arrest procedures were completed. He was questioned by investigators and subsequently produced before the magistrate, who ordered judicial custody.

Police sources said the latest case is the third registered against Rahul. The new allegation, sent by a woman via email, accuses him of rape and forced abortion. The complainant, an NRI professional, reportedly recorded her statement online before the SIT earlier this month.