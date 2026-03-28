Palakkad Congress expels councillor Prasob over sexual assault allegations

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The Congress in Kerala’s Palakkad on Saturday, March 28, expelled municipal councillor Prasob C Valsan, after a Dalit woman accused him of repeated sexual assault and coercion.
As per media reports, the survivor alleged that Prasob befriended her, offered her a job, and sexually assaulted her multiple times. She said she lodged a complaint with the Kerala Chief Minister on March 27, submitting evidence, including visuals she recorded during one instance of abuse.
In an interview with , the woman said she began documenting the assault anticipating danger. She also alleged that Prasob invoked his political influence to intimidate her, showing photographs with MPs and MLAs and claiming close ties with them.
The complaint also states that when she informed him of her pregnancy, Prasob offered to arrange pills to terminate it.
As per Asianet News, police are expected to register a case after recording the woman’s statement, but have so far been unable to reach her.
Palakkad District Congress Committee (DCC) president A Thankappan said Prasob was removed from the party's primary membership immediately after the allegations surfaced in the media, even though no formal complaint had been received by the party.
“I came to know about the allegation through the media and immediately took a decision to expel him from the party. The party is in the process of investigating what happened. But we decided to expel him before that,” he told the media.
also indicate that Prasob was considered a close associate of Rahul Mamkootathil, another expelled Congress leader who had earlier faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.
Prasob is currently absconding.