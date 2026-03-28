Palakkad Congress expels councillor Prasob over sexual assault allegations

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The Congress in Kerala’s Palakkad on Saturday, March 28, expelled municipal councillor Prasob C Valsan, after a Dalit woman accused him of repeated sexual assault and coercion.

As per media reports, the survivor alleged that Prasob befriended her, offered her a job, and sexually assaulted her multiple times. She said she lodged a complaint with the Kerala Chief Minister on March 27, submitting evidence, including visuals she recorded during one instance of abuse.

In an interview with Reporter TV , the woman said she began documenting the assault anticipating danger. She also alleged that Prasob invoked his political influence to intimidate her, showing photographs with MPs and MLAs and claiming close ties with them.