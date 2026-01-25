Padma Awards 2026: VS Achuthanandan, Mammootty, Vellappally Natesan among recipients

Former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, veteran actor Mammootty and Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham (SNDP Yogam) general secretary Vellappally Natesan were among the prominent Malayalis named in the Padma Awards for 2026, announced by the Union government on the eve of Republic Day.

Achuthanandan was conferred the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian award, while Mammootty and Vellappally Natesan were selected for the Padma Bhushan.

From Kerala, apart from Achuthanandan, former Supreme Court judge Justice K T Thomas and P Narayanan, recognised for their contributions to literature and education, have also been named Padma Vibhushan awardees. Of the five Padma Vibhushan recipients this year, three are from Kerala.

Several Malayalis have been honoured with the Padma Shri. Renowned footballer and former Indian football team captain I M Vijayan has been selected for the award. Kalamandalam Vimala Menon and Kollakkal Devaki Amma have also received the Padma Shri.

The Union government announced the Padma Awards for 2026 on Saturday, January 25, honouring 131 individuals across various fields. The list includes five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awardees.

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha founder Shibu Soren has also been awarded the honour posthumously.

Other prominent awardees include playback singer Alka Yagnik, banker Uday Kotak and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

A Muthunayakam has been awarded the Padma Shri for contributions to science and technology. Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur is also among the Padma Shri awardees this year.

The Padma Awards, among the highest civilian honours in the country, are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, the Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a higher order, and the Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field of activity.