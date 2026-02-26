Opinion: The discomfiting maths behind Kerala’s viral ‘love story’ reels

A man and a woman stand close, garlands around their necks, looking deeply into each other’s eyes. He is 29, and she is 19, the text on the Instagram reel says, and they have just got married. Some might wince at the 10-year age gap, but hey, at least she is of an age where she can consent, though only barely.

Except, of course, they were not always 29 and 19. Another photograph appears next. The same couple, still holding each other close. This time, the ages read 25 and 15.

This is where things are supposed to get romantic. In fact, if you find the older photo unsettling, that’s on you. Because the reel certainly does not. It frames the second photo as a fun little twist in the narrative. It’s a “see, it was always real” moment, a proof of commitment, proof that this was not some fleeting thing, but a relationship with history — even if that history involves a grown man and a school-aged girl.

At this point, the question that inevitably follows is a legal one. Under current law, a relationship between a 25-year-old and a 15-year-old is illegal, regardless of how it is framed years later. But in India, that legal clarity has rarely translated into moral or social clarity. The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, while essential, has also been routinely misused to police relationships, enforce caste endogamy, and criminalise consensual adolescent love, particularly when caste, class, or religion are involved.

But while acknowledging that history matters, it also cannot become a reason to look away from what these reels are doing — publicly normalising adult-minor relationships and positioning children as romantic or marital material.

The trend, and what it puts on display

The aforementioned reel, which has garnered over a million views, is not an outlier. It is part of a now-familiar Instagram trend in Kerala, featuring a striking number of heterosexual couples following the same template. First, viewers are shown the couple’s present-day ages, making it clear that they are now legally married and, therefore, beyond reproach. Then comes the reveal, delivered almost proudly, that they have been “together” for years.

Across versions of this trend, the ages keep changing, but the structure does not. One reel announces a couple is now 30 and 22, before casually adding that they were also 24 and 16, and in love. Another shows a man and woman saying they are now 32 and 24, followed by an older photograph where the ages read 25 and 17. In yet another, a woman is 27 and the man 40, before the reel cuts to an earlier image of him at 28, her at 15. Sometimes the younger girl is visibly in a school uniform.

The music does part of the work. ‘Onnam kili randaam kili’ plays in the background, a song from the Mohanlal and Soundarya-starrer Kilichundan Mampazham, carrying decades of nostalgia and uncomplicated romance. It is difficult to panic when the soundtrack insists you shouldn’t.

Taken together, these reels ask viewers to suspend judgement and accept that legality in the present resolves everything in the past. Marriage becomes a moral eraser of any other discomfort that may arise, and time fills in the rest. Any lingering unease is reframed as the viewer’s problem, not the reel’s.

What constitutes as grooming

It is important to be precise here. Teenagers, and sometimes even younger adolescents, do enter relationships with older partners. Not every such relationship looks the same, and not every age gap is predatory. Consensual relationships between adolescents close in age, or between young people navigating similar social and emotional worlds, are not the same as adult-minor dynamics.

Grooming becomes a relevant concern when an adult uses their age difference — whether it be in terms of experience, authority, or power — to establish a close relationship with a minor, normalise intimacy long before the law would recognise it as consent, and shape the relationship so that when the child eventually comes of age, the outcome appears natural or inevitable.

So the problem with these reels is not simply that they document age–gap relationships, but that they erase these distinctions altogether, romanticising them into an easy binary of the “protective older man” and the “naive young girl in love.” In doing so, they are not merely ethically troubling, they are also reckless. They normalise conduct that remains illegal under existing law, while presenting it as aspirational and emotionally rewarding.

The law, and why it complicates everything

Criticism of the trend, of course, has been swift. Several content creators and viewers have rightly called out the trend for normalising grooming, with some demanding action under the POCSO Act.

But as mentioned before, POCSO itself sits at the centre of a long-standing contradiction.

Across India, the law has repeatedly been used to criminalise consensual adolescent relationships, often with devastating consequences. Young men, disproportionately from marginalised caste and religious communities, have been arrested, charged with rape, and incarcerated after relationships were discovered or disapproved of by families.