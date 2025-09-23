Operation Numkhor: Dulquer Salmaan’s cars among 36 smuggled vehicles seized

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Two luxury cars owned by actor Dulquer Salmaan were among the 36 high-end vehicles seized in Kerala as part of ‘Operation Numkhor’, a major crackdown on illegally imported second-hand cars, Kerala Customs officials said on Tuesday, September 23.

Announcing the operation at a press conference, Customs Commissioner T Tiju said searches were also conducted at the residences of actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Amit Chakkalakkal, though vehicles were recovered only from Dulquer’s residence.

“The group illegally transported these vehicles using forged documents, even misusing the names of the Indian Embassy, the American Embassy and the Ministry of Home Affairs. This has been happening for the past two years,” Commissioner Tiju said.

He added that the racket was also reportedly involved in smuggling gold and narcotics into India. “We do not know what else may have been transported. This poses a major threat to both national and economic security,” the commissioner added.

He further pointed out that investigators had detected illegal financial transactions linked to both the purchase and sale of the smuggled vehicles.

In its press release, the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Cochin, said ‘Operation Numkhor’ was launched on September 23, 2025, covering more than 30 locations across Kerala with support from the Transport Commissionerate, Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and the State Police.

The seized vehicles lacked registration, fitness certificates and insurance. Officials also flagged possible GST manipulation. Summons will be issued to the actors for document verification.

“If they fail to produce valid papers, further steps will be taken. This is only the beginning of a deeper investigation,” Commissioner Tiju said, adding that Customs would coordinate with other agencies.

The commissionerate said the crackdown followed intelligence that high-value second-hand cars were being smuggled into India via the Indo-Bhutan border.

“Import of second-hand vehicles into India is prohibited unless through Transfer of Residence (TR) via designated customs ports, on payment of nearly 160% duty,” the Commissionerate stated. It added that the modus operandi of the smugglers included bringing the cars in completely knocked down (CKD) condition, concealing them inside vehicle-carrying containers, or driving them into India disguised as tourist vehicles.

According to the release, investigations point to a racket operating out of Coimbatore, also involved in smuggling Indian and foreign currency to Bhutan. “Several of these vehicles were found in the possession of High Net Worth Individuals, who may have purchased them knowingly or unknowingly,” the statement said.

The Commissionerate further noted, “It is estimated that 150–200 such vehicles are present in Kerala alone, of which 36 have been seized in today’s operations so far. Search and seizure operations are continuing to trace and secure the remaining vehicles.”