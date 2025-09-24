‘Only a nominal leader’, Kerala schools teach duties, responsibility, power limit of Governor

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



The Kerala government has revised its school curriculum to include the duties and responsibilities of the Governor, describing the position as that of a “nominal leader.”

In the second-term Class 10 Social Science textbook, under the chapter “Democracy: An Indian Experience” and the subhead “Governor’s Duties and Responsibilities,” the text states that while the Governor is the constitutional head of the state, real executive power lies with the Council of Ministers led by the Chief Minister. It further notes that the Governor must act in accordance with the advice of the Council of Ministers.

The move follows an announcement made in June by General Education Minister V Sivankutty, amid ongoing tensions between the state government and the Governor’s office. Sivankutty had said the revisions were aimed at reinforcing constitutional values and democratic principles.

Kerala has seen prolonged friction between the government and the Governor’s office, beginning during the tenure of former Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and continuing after the appointment of the current Governor, Rajendra Arlekar. The conflict initially arose over the appointment of a Vice Chancellor in 2022, with both sides accusing each other of politicising the process.