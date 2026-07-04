One more PIL filed against constitution of Kerala State Waqf Board

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A new public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Kerala High Court challenging the constitution of the Kerala State Waqf Board, including the appointment of former MLA and CPI(M) leader Kunhammed Kutty Master as a board member.

This is the latest in a series of petitions challenging the constitution of the Kerala State Waqf Board. Earlier, similar PILs were filed by BJP leader Shone George and the Assembly of Christians Trust Services (ACTS).

The latest petition has been filed by Stalin VM, a retired Junior Warrant Officer of the Indian Air Force and a former Under Secretary in the state’s Finance Department. The petitioner also claimed to be involved in the Munambam land dispute, reportedly supporting residents and landowners.

The petitioner has questioned the continuation of Kunhammed Kutty Master on the Board, contending that he was nominated under the category reserved for a sitting MLA and continued in office after ceasing to be a legislator following the Assembly elections. The petition argues that this is not in accordance with the provisions of the Waqf Act.

The PIL also challenged a government order issued on February 2, 2026, through which nine of the 11 members of the Board were nominated. It alleged that the appointments do not comply with the amended Waqf Act, which provides for representation of two non-Muslims and members from Shia, Sunni, Bohra, Aghakhani, and other backward Muslim communities.

The petitioner has similarly raised objections to the appointment of several other members, citing alleged non-compliance with statutory requirements.

The petition sought directions to the state government to reconstitute the Waqf Board in accordance with law. It also sought to quash the government orders appointing the present members, set aside the Board's decisions, and restrain it from exercising its statutory powers pending disposal of the case. The plea has been filed through advocate Lakshmi Sreedhar.