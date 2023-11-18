NRI investor who alleged 'delay' in opening sports complex summoned by Kerala police

"All I can say is that the police and the politicians should behave in a certain way. But they always act in a vindictive manner. What must be noted is that, I gave in writing to the council that I will be staging a protest on the premises and they accepted my letter and hence I conducted the protest inside the premises. Later, the police came and forcibly lifted me and placed me outside the office," said George. He is deciding on the next course of action, the NRI added.

George, who has been living in the UK for the last 25 years had decided to open a sports complex in his village. However, it could not be opened to the public as the Manjoor Village council had not given the building number and had been demanding 36 certificates from the NRI to enable opening of the complex. After his daylong protest, things had got sorted but now he has been put under duress again.