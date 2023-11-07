NRI investor protests as authorities 'delay' opening of Rs 25 crore sports complex in Kerala

A resident of the United Kingdom (UK), who spent Rs 25 crore to set up a state-of-the-art sports complex in his home town Kottayam in Kerala, began a protest before the local village council on Tuesday, November 7, alleging "indifferent treatment" and delay in providing the necessary permits to open the complex. Shajimon George, who has been settled in the UK for the past two decades, out of love for his home town, decided to set up a modern sports complex in the town.

The complex called Beeza Club House is yet to be opened for public as the Manjoor Village council has not given the building number. After waiting for long and despite producing certificates, George said that he was fed up with the Council who is playing "spoilsport". "The last registered letter from the Council to me said I have to produce 36 more certificates. Now after the media taking it up, the Council says I need to give only six more certificates. I decided to start this protest. They have taken a vindictive approach as when I produce certificates, they then tell me to get more certificates," said an angry George while on his protest. "Now I will wait for the intervention of either the court or from the state government," he added.

But Komalavali Ravindran, president of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) led Council said that they have never shown any indifference as the officials say they will give the sanction as and when George brings the required certificates. "We are only happy to see this complex in our place and we have nothing against George at all. As rules have to be followed, when he will come with the desired six more certificates, the building number will be given," said the council president.