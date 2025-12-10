‘Not aware, not accepting’: Shashi Tharoor distances himself from Savarkar award

Amid rumours of Shashi Tharoor’s growing proximity to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a row has erupted over an award named after ‘Veer’ Savarkar – the party’s ideological figure – being given to the Thiruvananthapuram MP.

According to reports, the felicitation was scheduled to be held in Delhi on Wednesday, December 10. However, the Congress leader claimed ignorance, stating that he was not aware of such an event and therefore receiving the award was not in question.

Issuing a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the Thiruvananthapuram MP wrote: “I have come to know from media reports that I have been named a recipient of the ‘Veer Savarkar Award,’ which is to be presented today in Delhi. I only learned about this announcement yesterday in Kerala, where I had gone to vote in the local self-government elections.”

He added, “There in Thiruvananthapuram, responding to media queries, I clarified that I was neither aware of nor had accepted such an award, and it was irresponsible on the part of the organisers to announce my name without my having agreed to receive it.”

The Congress MP said he was forced to issue a statement as the media in Delhi continued to question him about the award. “In the absence of clarifications about the nature of the award, the organisation presenting it, or any other contextual details, the question of my attending the event today or accepting the award does not arise,” he wrote.