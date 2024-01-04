No trace of Kerala student Jesna: CBI closes case 5 yrs after she went missing

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the missing case of Kerala woman Jesna Maria James has come to an end after the premier investigation agency submitted a closure report stating that the probe has hit a dead end. Jesna, a 20-year-old college student from Erumeli town in Pathanamthitta district, went missing on March 22, 2018. She left her home to visit her aunt’s house, and has since been missing. Jesna’s case has turned into one of the most mysterious cases in the state, with the Kerala police department, the state Crime Branch and finally the CBI taking up the investigation but without any productive outcome.

The CBI submitted its closure report before a local court stating that it will be ending the probe citing lack of substantial evidence in the case. The CBI took up the case in 2021 following a Kerala High Court order , after Jesna’s brother approached the court alleging failure on part of the Kerala police and the Crime Branch in providing any breakthrough.

Jesna was on her way to her aunt's house near Mundakayam in Kottayam from her house in Pathanamthitta district. It was confirmed that Jesna took a bus from Erumeli to Mundakayam, but it is not clear what happened to her after that. During the course of the investigation, police found that Jesna had made several calls to her friend including sending a text message saying that she was going to die before her mysterious disappearance. However, nothing substantial was found after questioning the friend.