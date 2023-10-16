No, Pak flag was not bigger or placed higher than Indian flag in Kerala mall

Nampiathiri added, “Just as a company values its reputation and integrity, as a citizen of this nation, I hold a profound love for my country and am willing to go to great lengths to uphold its honor. Denouncing this as false news or a post like this will not restore my image, integrity, or the years of dedication and achievements I poured into my work. I implore you all , to please refrain from propagating hatred and abstain from engaging in activities that could ruin the careers and lives of individuals. Let us stand together to champion truth and fairness in this digital age. My loss is a loss but let no one get affected because of this hate. I hope this message will also go as viral as the other messages gets spread which ruins lives !”

However, a day after Nampiathiri’s LinkedIn post, she was invited to rejoin the LuLu Group. She stated in her LinkedIn page, “Thank you, everyone, for your unwavering support. I am deeply honored by the unity we demonstrated in combating the spread of false information on social media. As a direct result of our collective efforts, I have been invited to rejoin at the earliest with Lulu Group. As mentioned in my previous post as well, it’s important for all of us to remember that this doesn’t just impact individuals; it also significantly affects the companies as well. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to each one of you who joined the fight against misinformation and false narratives. Together, we can leverage the power of the digital platform to promote knowledge, awareness, kindness, and spread support.”

To sum up, the picture of various national flags inside LuLu Mall in Kochi, Kerala, is being shared with the false claim that the Pakistani flag was bigger in size and placed higher than the Indian flag. However, our fact-check revealed that the flags were displayed in the light of the ICC World Cup and that all the flags were of equal size and were placed at the same level.