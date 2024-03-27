‘No money for even lemon juice’: Crunch time for Congress campaign in Kerala

The campaign momentum of the state unit of the Congress party in Kerala has been throttled by severe shortage of funds. The party leaders and campaign managers are unable to remunerate workers, pay for publicity material, or even foot basic expenses because of the resource crunch and have been forced to dig into their own pockets.

The party has not received money from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) which is facing restrictions on operating its bank accounts, because of issues related to an Income Tax notice.

“Our workers don’t have money for a glass of lemon juice in this sweltering heat,” said Opposition Leader VD Satheesan on March 26. His words candidly summed up the financial crisis the Congress party is facing in the state where the general elections are scheduled to be held on April 26, 2024.