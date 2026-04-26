No fireworks, shortened Kudamattam: Thrissur Pooram held in wake of accident

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The Thrissur Pooram festival in Kerala was held without the customary fireworks on Sunday, April 26, five days after a blast at a firecrackers unit killed 15 people . The decision was collectively taken by the state government and the temple authorities.

Apart from the cancellation of fireworks, the government and temple authorities also decided to reduce the Kudamattam ritual to about 20 minutes from the usual one hour. Kudamattam is a competitive ritual in which teams atop caparisoned elephants rhythmically swap vibrant, decorative umbrellas to the beat of percussion. Held at the Swaraj Round in the city, it features the Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu temples facing off. This year, fewer sets of umbrellas were exchanged.

Thrissur Pooram is known as the mother of all festivals in Kerala, with key rituals including Vilambaram (opening announcement), Kodiyettam (flag hoisting), Ezhunnallippu (elephant processions), Ilanjithara Melam (percussion), Kudamattam (umbrella exchange), and massive, competitive fireworks by Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu, which are the two temple groups that lead the Pooram festival.

The blast occurred at Mundathikode on April 21, where firecrackers for the Thiruvambadi temple were prepared and stored. Following the accident, officials from both the Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu temples had told the media that they would meet government officials to decide how to conduct the Pooram.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government announced financial assistance of Rs 14 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced ex gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased. The injured will receive Rs 50,000.