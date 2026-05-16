‘No compromise against hate’: Satheesan hits out at right wing campaign against IUML

“There can be no compromise against hate campaigns. We will stand firmly by secular values,” said Kerala’s Chief Minister designate VD Satheesan in a statement issued on Friday, May 15. Satheesan was responding to the verbal attacks by right wing groups and the Bharatiya Janata Party, against the Indian Union Muslim League, a key constituent of the United Democratic Front (UDF).

Soon after Congress announced Satheesan as the CM designate, the BJP’s state unit alleged that the party had bowed down to the IUML. BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is also the MLA-elect from Nemom, alleged that it was Jamaat e Islami and Muslim League who chose the CM. Right wing handles on social media also launched a campaign against IUML handling portfolios like education.

In a statement, Satheesan said that BJP had been carrying out communal propaganda since the time of election. “The Muslim League is a major constituent of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and played a crucial role in the alliance’s victory. Since the time of [former CM] K Karunakaran, the League has been with the UDF,” he said.

Satheesan also warned against the danger of politically weakening the IUML. “The selective targeting of the League is aimed at creating divisions in society. If the IUML weakens, that space will be occupied by communal forces. The IUML is the political party that prevents that from happening. Those opposing the League should understand this,” he added.

Satheesan said that the Congress has never compromised with communalism. “Kerala will not be allowed to be divided. No forces will be allowed to destroy Kerala where future generations can live in harmony. We will oppose it at any cost,” he said.

“At both the national and state levels, the BJP is spreading hatred and trying to divide people. None of that will be allowed in Kerala. Our declaration in this election was for a secular Kerala, and that message was conveyed to the country. We will not allow even a scratch on that position,” he said.

IUML had favoured Satheesan over KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala while Congress high command remained indecisive on the CM last week.

As part of discussions to finalise ministerial berths, Satheesan held meetings with IUML in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, May 16. As per reports, IUML has handed over a list of five persons for the cabinet posts. Congress reportedly has offered the ally only four posts.

The IUML has been a strong factor in ensuring a sweeping victory for the UDF in the Assembly election. It won 22 of the 27 seats contested, including its stronghold in the northern districts.

The cabinet positions and portfolio allocations are expected to be finalised by Saturday night. A final list of ministers will be handed over to Governor Rajendra Arlekar on May 17. The swearing in of the CM and ministers will be held on May 18 at Central stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. The MLAs will take oath at the first Assembly session on May 21.