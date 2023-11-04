No bursting of firecrackers in religious places at odd hours: Kerala High Court

Incidentally, bursting of crackers is a norm seen mostly in temples and churches in the state at the time of the annual festival in these places of worship, and it takes place at very odd hours.

But for fear of the wrath of locals, many who suffer keep silent. But the Court took this step while hearing a petition seeking an intervention to this custom of playing spoil sport to peace especially during the odd hours. The Judge mentioned that he too has experienced it.

The Court, while directing the district authorities to take appropriate steps, warned that if this directive is broken then contempt proceedings would be initiated against the wrong doers and posted the case for November 24, besides asking the state counsel to submit a report on this before the next hearing.