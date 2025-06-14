‘No Anvar factor in Nilambur bye-poll’: Aryadan Shoukath interview

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The candidate who wins Nilambur bye-poll would have tenure of merely 10 months as the state would be heading for Assembly election in 2026. Yet the constituency in Malappuram district has found itself at the center of a high-stakes election where all political fronts want to prove a point and set the narrative for the upcoming Assembly election. The election was necessitated when PV Anvar, a former independent MLA backed by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) submitted his resignation in January after parting ways with them.

In Nilambur, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has fielded Aryadan Shoukath, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) led LDF has nominated M Swaraj. PV Anvar, who joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) following his resignation, will contest as an independent candidate after the election commission rejected his nomination as a TMC candidate, citing technical issues. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Mohan George as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate.

Aryadan Shoukath, son of the late Aryadan Muhammed who represented Nilambur constituency for nearly 30 years, is a formidable opponent to LDF’s M Swaraj. As the son of a political stalwart who shaped this constituency for three decades, Shoukath carries both the weight of legacy and the burden of expectations. Shoukath is also a film producer and screenwriter, particularly known for producing and writing films that address social issues. He served as the chairman of Nilambur municipality and has held various positions in local governance. He contested the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections from Nilambur but lost to Anvar, who represented the constituency from 2016 to 2024.

While interacting with the voters, Shoukath emphasised the nine years they ‘lost’ and urged them to vote for the UDF for a better future.

Amidst his busy campaign schedule, Aryadan Shoukath spoke to TNM's Haritha Manav about the significance of this election for the UDF, and how he plans to address the pressing issues plaguing the constituency. From the longstanding tribal land disputes that have left indigenous communities in limbo to the escalating human-animal conflict that threatens both lives and livelihoods, Shoukath outlines his roadmap for Nilambur's future.

Excerpts from the interview:

