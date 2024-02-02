NIT-Calicut puts on hold suspension of student who protested Ram temple celebrations

Following outrage from the student community, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut has put on hold the controversial suspension order issued to a student for participating in a protest on January 22, against the celebration of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The protest took place inside the campus on the day of the temple inauguration, during which clashes broke out between two groups of students, one that was celebrating the event and another group that was protesting. The protesting students, which included the student who was suspended, shouted slogans and held placards that read, ‘India is not Rama Rajya’.

Vysakh Premkumar, a fourth year Btech student was issued a suspension order on Wednesday, January 31, by the Dean of Students’ Welfare of NIT-C, accusing him of “unlawful gathering” which resulted in “campus unrest” as well as “lowering the esteem of the institute both inside and outside the campus through his irresponsible behaviour”.