NIT-Calicut professor hails Godse ‘for saving India’, deletes comment after row

The National Institute of Technology, Calicut has found itself in yet another controversy after a Facebook comment of one of its faculty members hailing Nathuram Godse, the man who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, came to light. The controversial comment was made by professor Shaija Andavan of the Mechanical Engineering department, on January 30, on the anniversary of Gandhi’s martyrdom, under a post put out by an advocate named Krishna Raj, who is known for constantly taking Hindutva stance.

Sharing a photograph of Godse, Krishna Raj wrote in Malayalam, “Hindu Mahasabha member Nathuram Godse. Hero of many people of Bharat”. Under this post, Shaija said, “Proud of Godse for saving India”.

When The Fourth website reported on the incident, several people questioned how a professor of a premiere institute like NIT-C can hail a person who was responsible for the assassination of the father of the nation.