NIT-Calicut suspends student for protest against college celebration of Ram temple consecration

The circular also mentioned that the student was a “repeat offender” who had previously engaged in “undesirable activities” inside the campus.

In one of the videos of the incident which TNM managed to access, a mild physical altercation between two sets of students is seen, in which one group can be heard shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ while the other hits back with chants of ‘India is not Rama Rajya’. While several students can be seen taking part in the ruckus, it was only one student who was suspended. According to an alumnus of NIT Calicut, this could also be seen as the institute making an example of the student.

When TNM spoke to the suspended student, he said that he has never faced any disciplinary action before and that terming him a “repeat offender” could be because he was part of a hunger strike in the campus last year against an event that was attended by several RSS leaders and workers.

The student, who is from the Electronics and Communications stream, has been suspended for a period of one year, until January 30, 2025. During this period, he is prohibited from entering the campus, including hostel premises, without the permission of the college authorities.