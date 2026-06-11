Nipah infection detected in Kozhikode again, health department launches containment measures

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A suspected case of Nipah virus infection has been detected in Kozhikode district after a preliminary laboratory test returned positive for the disease, prompting health authorities to intensify surveillance and contact-tracing efforts.

The patient, a middle-aged man from Feroke, is undergoing treatment under close medical supervision. Health officials said he developed symptoms associated with Nipah virus infection, following which clinical samples were collected for testing. The initial examination indicated the presence of the virus, while confirmation from a virology laboratory is awaited.

According to health department sources, the patient had sought treatment at several healthcare facilities in Feroke and Kozhikode before the infection was suspected. He had reportedly visited a de-addiction centre and other medical institutions prior to being admitted to a hospital where doctors initiated testing for Nipah.

Following the preliminary positive result, the health department activated its standard response mechanism. Health teams have begun identifying and monitoring people who may have come into contact with the patient, while surveillance activities have been strengthened in the region.

Officials are also preparing a detailed account of the patient's recent movements, travel history and medical interactions to determine possible exposure routes and evaluate the risk of transmission. Preventive measures are being implemented as part of efforts to contain any potential spread of the infection.

Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease that can spread from animals, particularly fruit bats, to humans and may also be transmitted through close human contact. The infection is known for its high fatality rate and currently has no approved vaccine or specific treatment.

Kerala has previously reported Nipah outbreaks in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2023, with Kozhikode emerging as the district most frequently affected. Between 2018 and 2023, the state recorded 31 cases and 24 deaths linked to the virus. Health authorities have since strengthened surveillance and outbreak-response systems to tackle future infections.