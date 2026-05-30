NIA carries out searches in three north Kerala districts in explosives probe

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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out searches at multiple locations across the northern Kerala districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kasaragod as part of its investigation into the seizure of a large cache of explosives that was allegedly being transported in a truck earlier this year.

The searches in Malappuram are centred on an incident reported on February 7, when officials intercepted a truck carrying explosives at Chemmad in Tirurangadi.

The vehicle was reportedly transporting materials meant for a hollow-brick unit, and the explosives were allegedly concealed among sacks of onions loaded in the truck.

NIA teams conducted searches at two locations in Malappuram district -- a hollow-brick warehouse in Tirurangadi and a residence in Wandoor.

Investigators are examining whether the explosives were being transported legally and whether there were any violations in their procurement, storage, or movement.

At the time of the seizure, it was claimed that the explosives were intended for use in quarrying operations.

However, the circumstances under which they were transported prompted further investigation, eventually leading to the NIA probe.

As part of the same investigation, NIA officials also carried out searches in Kadumeni, under the jurisdiction of the Chittarikkal police station in Kasaragod district.

The searches were conducted at the residence and the quarry premises of a man, who had previously operated a granite quarry in the area.

Officials believe there could be links between the explosives seized in Malappuram and quarry-related activities in northern Kerala.

Documents, records, and electronic devices are expected to come under scrutiny as investigators attempt to trace the source, intended destination and end-use of the explosives.

Searches were also reported from locations in the Kozhikode district, though details of the operation there were not immediately available.

The coordinated action across three districts indicates that the investigation has expanded beyond the initial seizure and is now focused on uncovering the broader network involved in the procurement, transportation, and utilisation of explosive materials.

NIA officials have not yet released an official statement on the findings of the searches.

Further details are expected to emerge after investigators complete the examination of materials seized during the raids.