NGT takes suo motu cognisance of pollution allegations by a waste treatment plant in Kerala

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of a news report highlighting allegations of severe air and water pollution caused by a waste treatment plant operating in Kerala's Kozhikode district.

A Bench headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, and comprising Expert Members Dr. A. Senthil Vel and Dr. Afroz Ahmad, noted that the news item titled “A fire that fails to die down”, published on November 7, raises substantial environmental issues.

According to the media report, the waste-processing unit, M/s Fresh Cut Organic Products Private Limited at Ambayathode in Kattippara Panchayat, handles poultry waste for pet food production and has an installed capacity of 25 tonnes per day.

Residents have complained of unbearable odour, contamination of a key river supplying drinking water, and a rise in skin diseases and allergies in the area.

Though the plant claims to be operating within norms, it is currently shut due to public protests, and the district-level Facilitation Committee had earlier cleared it based on PCB (Pollution Control Board) inspections.

“The news item raises substantial issues relating to compliance with the environmental norms and implementation of the provisions of scheduled enactment,” the Justice Shrivastava-led Bench observed, noting violations of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Water Act, 1974, and the Air Act, 1981.

The NGT decided to initiate suo motu proceedings and proceeded to implead the Kerala State Pollution Control Board, the District Magistrate of Kozhikode, the Central Pollution Control Board, and the Regional Office of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change as respondents.

The NGT issued notice to all respondents, directing them to file their replies by way of affidavit before the Southern Zonal Bench at least a week before the next hearing.

Observing that the matter falls within the jurisdiction of the Southern Zonal Bench, the green tribunal ordered the transfer of the case to NGT Chennai along with the original records. The matter will be listed before the Southern Zonal Bench on January 29, 2026.