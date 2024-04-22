‘Need more left-wing members in Parliament’: LDF’s K Radhakrishnan speaks to TNM

Q. After the formation of the Alathur constituency, LDF has secured all Lok Sabha seats except for 2019. All the Assembly constituencies that come under this Lok Sabha constituency are LDF-dominated. So, what are your expectations in this election?

There were a lot of reasons for losing Alathur in 2019. One was Rahul Gandhi’s candidacy in Wayanad and the projection by the Congress that if he won, Kerala would get a Prime Minister from the state. Moreover, the overall trend was favourable for the UDF. But that trend has changed.

In the 2020 local body election, the LDF won with a higher margin, and the front’s performance was even better in the 2021 Assembly election. In the last seven and a half years, we (the LDF government) ensured immense development in the state.

But in the last few years, we have been witnessing different agitations related to the Union-state relationship. After the declaration of this election as well, two ministers have been jailed. This is happening for the first time in India’s history. Investigation agencies are also being used in the interest of the Union government. But we are determined to fight because we did not get what we have today very easily. We have a history of agitations and struggles.

The BJP is trying to strike back using mythology and stories about gods. All of that will have a bearing on this election, but we will try our best to maintain the secular values of the country.

Q. Many Dalits are attracted to the BJP though a savarna ideology dominates the party. In Kerala, prominent Dalit leader CK Janu also joined the BJP. Do you think this is because the political left has not been addressing their concerns?

CK Janu herself has said that nothing changed for her after joining the BJP. To address this issue, we should address the condition of the Indian Dalits, especially in the past 10 years, and how the Union government has treated them.

The BJP is attempting to push the Dalits back to several years ago by neglecting their concerns. They are protecting alleged criminals and sexual assaulters who have killed Dalit girls. Maybe you can point out a few cases of Dalit victims being delayed justice in Kerala too, but I am talking about the general condition of Dalits in India, whom the BJP does not consider as humans, and such a divisive mentality is being further normalised by them.

Dalits are not able to access reservation benefits and if the Union government fills the 14 lakh vacancy in central government institutions, many Dalits will get secure jobs. Why are they not doing it? Likewise, the budget allocation for Dalit welfare is dwindling by the year, and the fund for the National Rural Employment Guarantee program, of which most beneficiaries are Dalits, is also being reduced annually.

Just recall who inaugurated the new Parliament building. They keep the Indian president away from the ceremony because of her Dalit and woman identity. This single gesture is enough to understand the BJP’s anti-Dalit politics.

Q. You have previously mentioned that despite being a minister you experienced caste discrimination at a temple. Though Kerala is said to be progressive, do Keralites still harbour internalised casteism?

Everything that happens in our society influences us. The present situation in India is fertile enough to prompt the hidden casteism within many of us to take root. Once we feel that the atmosphere around us is conducive to divisiveness, people just act on it. This sets back all the social reforms we have brought about over many decades.

The Kerala government is trying to approach this differently. Our government never protects anyone who hurts Dalits, though sometimes, lapses in delivering justice happen because it also depends on the judicial system, which is not under our control.