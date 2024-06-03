NDA will not open account in Kerala, says Manorama News-VMR exit poll

Contrary to the national media’s exit poll predictions that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would secure 1-3 seats in Kerala in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kerala-based news channel Manorama News says the national front would once again fail to open an account in the state. The channel’s VMR exit poll, released on Sunday, June 2, maintains that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) would prevail in the state, winning 16 to 18 out of the 20 constituencies in the state with a 42.46% vote share.

In the case of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the exit poll says it would likely face a setback similar to the 2019 election. The poll predicts two to four seats for the LDF with a 35.09% vote share. It also indicates an increase in vote share for the BJP in Kerala, going from 15% in 2019 to 18.64%.

The poll predicts a second consecutive win for senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) in Wayanad. It, however, suggests that Rahul’s vote share would decrease by 14%, with the LDF witnessing a simultaneous surge. Rahul is expected to secure the seat with 50.99% of votes, followed by LDF candidate Annie Raja with 35.48% and NDA’s K Surendran with 10.65%.