Nava Kerala Sadas: Row erupts over forced participation of school students

Manoj Kumar, the president of the Congress-backed Kerala Pradesh School Teachers' Association (KPSTA) in Malappuram district, accused the government of cruelty to children, asserting that taking students away for such events would take away from their study time. He called for action against officers responsible for the disruption of the schedule of the students.

The controversy deepened further when a video surfaced from Thalassery, showing the students of the Lower Primary School in Chambad standing in the sun to greet the Chief Minister and other Ministers as they passed through the road. The video also showed teachers instructing the children to raise slogans.

In another incident, the Chief Minister was seen publicly criticising former Health Minister and MLA KK Shailaja for exceeding the time allowed to her to speak. The incident took place in Mattannur, Shailaja’s constituency, on Wednesday.

While addressing the crowd after Shailaja, the Chief Minister criticised CPI(M) central committee member Shailaja by saying, "Your MLA spoke more when she met you. I think she exceeded her time. As a result, the remaining time should be managed. This programme is only for two hours and we need to reach everywhere," CM Pinarayi said.