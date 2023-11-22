Nava Kerala Sadas: Congress seeks CM's resignation over attack on its worker in Kannur

Kerala Leader of Opposition (LoP) VD Satheesan, on Wednesday, November 22, again launched a broadside against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for giving a clean chit to CPI(M) workers who allegedly attacked a Congress worker waving a black flag at the CM and the cabinet members on November 20, when their month-long outreach yatra reached Kannur. Seeking an apology from the CM, the Congress leader demanded his resignation by calling his behaviour “unbecoming of a Chief Minister.”

Satheesan took on CM Pinarayi for the violent incident that took place in Kannur where the leaders reached as part of the state-wide yatra 'Nava Kerala Sadas', that was kicked off from Manjeswaram in Kasargod on November 18. “While Vijayan, who is also the Home Minister said the party workers were trying to prevent the Youth Congress workers waving black flags from being hit by the bus, in the FIR registered against his party workers they have been charged under murder charges. We all saw how brutally the CPI(M) workers were attacking our activists with sticks, iron rods and flower pots," said Satheesan.