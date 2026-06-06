National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar dies at 56

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National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar, one of the most beloved performers in the industry whose characters and dialogues became a part of Malayali popular culture, died at a private hospital in Kochi on Saturday, June 6. He was 56.

The actor was reportedly undergoing treatment for a liver-related illness and died following a heart attack.

From the mimicry stages of Kerala to some of Malayalam cinema’s most memorable films, Salim Kumar’s career spanned over three decades and more than 300 films. While he first found a place in the hearts of audiences as a comedian, he later broke away from that image with a series of powerful performances that established him as one of the industry’s finest character actors.

Born on October 9, 1969, at Chittattukara near North Paravur, Salim Kumar entered the world of performance through mimicry. He was active with troupes including Cochin Kalabhavan before making his way into films in the 1990s. His first film was Ishtamanu Nooru Vattam (1996).

The 2000 film Thenkasipattanam marked a turning point in his career, making him a familiar face in Malayali households. Over the next several years, Salim Kumar became synonymous with a brand of comedy rooted in sharp observations of everyday life, impeccable timing, and characters who felt instantly recognisable.

Roles in films such as Kalyanaraman, CID Moosa, Pulival Kalyanam, Meesha Madhavan, Thommanum Makkalum, Pandippada, Mayavi and Thilakkam cemented his place as one of Malayalam cinema’s most popular comic actors. Years later, many of his dialogues and scenes found a second life on social media, where they continue to be shared widely as memes and references.

Salim Kumar’s legacy, however, extended far beyond comedy. In Achanurangatha Veedu, he delivered a restrained performance that earned him the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor in 2005. In 2010, his portrayal of Abu, an ageing perfume seller with a dream of performing Hajj in Adaminte Makan Abu, won him the National Film Award for Best Actor as well as the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor. He also won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Comedian for Ayalum Njanum Thammil in 2013.

As a filmmaker, Salim Kumar directed Compartment, Karutha Joothan, and Daivame Kaithozham K Kumar Akanam. Karutha Joothan won him the Kerala State Film Award for Best Story.

Beyond cinema, he also remained an active participant in public affairs and political discussions. During the recent Kerala Assembly election campaign, Salim Kumar openly backed the Congress-led United Democratic Front and participated in several campaign programmes across the state.

Despite recurring health issues and a visibly fragile condition, he continued to make public appearances throughout the election season. He actively campaigned for VD Satheesan in his home constituency of North Paravur during the Assembly elections. He also attended the civic reception event held for VD Satheesan on May 24.