Nair Service Society cherry-picks information to oppose caste census, reservation

The Nair Service Society (NSS) has called caste-based reservation “unconstitutional” and accused political parties demanding caste census of playing vote-bank politics. “The clamour for caste-based reservation and caste census are all part of the appeasement policy adopted by various political parties yielding to the pressure tactics of caste groups that are vote banks,” it said in a statement. The NSS is an influential organisation of the Nair community, a dominant caste group in Kerala. The statement cherry-picks Supreme Court orders and parts of the Constitution to make its argument against the caste census.

Terming caste-based reservation as “unhealthy”, the NSS said, “It poses a challenge to the integrity of the country itself. The fact that reservation, which was started 10 years after independence, has not been able to achieve its goal even after 76 years, reveals its unscientific nature.”

The NSS also accused various Union and state governments of overriding Supreme Court judgements by continuing to implement reservation. It said, “The Supreme Court itself has held that caste reservation is violative of Article 15(1) of the Constitution of India.” Article 15(1) states that the “State shall not discriminate against any citizen on grounds only of religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth or any of them.”